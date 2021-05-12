Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.300-3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $699.80 million.Helios Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.30-3.50 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Helios Technologies from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of HLIO traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.25. 140,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,753. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.61 and a beta of 1.21. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $29.71 and a 12-month high of $76.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.38.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.22 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

