Helix (HLIX) Hits Market Capitalization of $185,588.99

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. One Helix coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Helix has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. Helix has a market cap of $185,588.99 and $18.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00029935 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001215 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004636 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003783 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Helix

Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 33,331,309 coins and its circulating supply is 33,205,480 coins. The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

