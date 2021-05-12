HelloGold Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. During the last seven days, HelloGold has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One HelloGold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HelloGold has a total market cap of $586,963.97 and $66.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00085090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00018975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.80 or 0.01028809 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00069379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002082 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.83 or 0.00110468 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00062080 BTC.

HelloGold Profile

HelloGold is a coin. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HelloGold is www.hgfoundation.io. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HelloGold is medium.com/hellogold.

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

HelloGold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

