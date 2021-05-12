Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Helmerich & Payne has decreased its dividend by 31.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Helmerich & Payne has a payout ratio of -40.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to earn ($1.68) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -59.5%.

NYSE:HP opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.25.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Atb Cap Markets raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.06.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

