Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nord/LB upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $24.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.