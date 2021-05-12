Henry Schein, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.30 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – G.Research lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Henry Schein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now anticipates that the company will earn $4.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.20. G.Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $80.39 on Monday. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $49.83 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $176,655.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,809.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah Derby bought 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth $49,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1,087.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

