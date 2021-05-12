Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heron Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is developing products using its proprietary Biochronomer (TM) polymer-based drug delivery platform. Its product portfolio includes APF530, is being developed for the prevention of acute chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. Heron Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc., is based in REDWOOD CITY CA. “

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,079 shares of company stock valued at $36,560. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 266.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 337,721 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

