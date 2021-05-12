HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Stock Price Down 8.2%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)’s stock price was down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.37 and last traded at $8.37. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 131,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.57 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy stock. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. 0.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves.

