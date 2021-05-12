Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) PT Raised to $110.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

HLT opened at $121.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.84. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.03 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $724,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,036.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,322.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 16.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 4.3% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.