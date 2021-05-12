Hive One Day Trading Volume Tops $10.88 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last week, Hive has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00000960 BTC on popular exchanges. Hive has a market capitalization of $210.87 million and $10.88 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000242 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000295 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002676 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000536 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002096 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 80.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Hive Profile

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 398,346,915 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

