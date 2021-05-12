Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Hits New 52-Week High at $260.00

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 260 ($3.40) and last traded at GBX 260 ($3.40), with a volume of 146244 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 254 ($3.32).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £421.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 233.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 205.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.00, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

About Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.