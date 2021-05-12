Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.21.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 173,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,652,000 after acquiring an additional 54,978 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,239,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 47,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 16,164 shares during the period. Bradley Mark J. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,570. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.