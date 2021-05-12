Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director John C. Kennedy Purchases 10,000 Shares

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director John C. Kennedy acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $73,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 751,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HZN stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68. The stock has a market cap of $202.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.03. Horizon Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $175.86 million during the quarter. Horizon Global had a negative return on equity of 4,042.82% and a negative net margin of 9.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Horizon Global by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Global by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Horizon Global by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Horizon Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controls, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

