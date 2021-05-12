Hornby (LON:HRN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.97

Hornby PLC (LON:HRN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.97 ($0.72) and traded as high as GBX 58 ($0.76). Hornby shares last traded at GBX 58 ($0.76), with a volume of 38,778 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £96.82 million and a P/E ratio of -145.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 50.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 54.97.

Hornby Company Profile (LON:HRN)

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and supply of toy and hobby products. It offers products under various categories, including train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and coaches, power and control, and themes, as well as rail paints and weathering, tracks and track accessories, scenic accessories, and spare and other accessories.

