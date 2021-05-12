Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) PT Raised to GBX 600

Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.66% from the stock’s current price.

HOTC stock opened at GBX 383 ($5.00) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 398.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 389.06. Hotel Chocolat Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 265 ($3.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 555.10 ($7.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £481.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

