Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Issues Earnings Results

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

Shares of HLI traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.07. 23,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,584. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $52.84 and a 1 year high of $73.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.84.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

