Hovde Group Downgrades Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) to Market Perform

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $18.50 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior target price of $17.00. Hovde Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

FDUS stock opened at $17.11 on Monday. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.12 million, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.09.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,794,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 227,143 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 48,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the first quarter valued at $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

