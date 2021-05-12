Howard Financial Services LTD. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.08. 10,328,031 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.12.

