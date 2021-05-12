Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $27.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,020 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 12.4% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $27,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 101,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,315,000 after buying an additional 19,452 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 128.0% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:QUAL traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.26. 2,188,448 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.60 and a 200 day moving average of $117.33.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.