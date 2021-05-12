Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $299,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Howard Financial Services LTD. decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.73. 3,089,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average of $50.77.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.