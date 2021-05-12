Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Howard Financial Services LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hilltop by 5,923.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTH traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.25. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HTH. Compass Point downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Hilltop in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $2,405,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,117.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,567 shares of company stock worth $6,053,411 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

