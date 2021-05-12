Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $494,000 Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 48.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 854.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 393.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:BBEU traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.06. The company had a trading volume of 760,062 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.79.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.