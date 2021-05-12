Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $661,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1,377.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $766,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,360 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $9.68 on Wednesday, reaching $607.52. 439,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,359,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,239.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.66 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $686.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $668.77.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total value of $1,035,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,153 shares of company stock worth $72,646,169 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

