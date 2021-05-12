Howard Financial Services LTD. Sells 1,553 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Howard Financial Services LTD. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $411.66. The company had a trading volume of 414,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,612. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $275.00 and a 1 year high of $424.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $411.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.10.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

