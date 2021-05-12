H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.38 per share for the quarter.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$277.51 million for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, February 15th.

