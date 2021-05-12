HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.95) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.17. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 101.81% and a negative net margin of 194.78%. On average, analysts expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HTG Molecular Diagnostics alerts:

HTGM opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.