HTMLCOIN Trading Up 7.5% Over Last Week (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $19.13 million and $26,867.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,421.54 or 1.00457619 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00047000 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $838.91 or 0.01520614 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.03 or 0.00726916 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00011066 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $216.60 or 0.00392608 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.66 or 0.00220529 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010610 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006561 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.