HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.610-1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.HubSpot also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.300-0.320 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $506.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.73 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $167.65 and a 1 year high of $574.83.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $525.92.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total transaction of $4,025,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,500 shares in the company, valued at $309,990,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total transaction of $986,871.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,468,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,706 shares of company stock worth $19,968,943. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

