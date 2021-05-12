Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.

Shares of HBM traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.71. 106,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,272. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HBM shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.34.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

