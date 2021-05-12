Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HUIZ stock opened at $6.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Huize has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $346.02 million and a PE ratio of 666.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78.

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Huize had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $59.48 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Huize stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Huize Company Profile

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

