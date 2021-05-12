Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,453,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 1,173.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,637,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,884 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 284.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,040,000 after acquiring an additional 825,248 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Huntsman in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,689,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 16.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,210,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,571,000 after acquiring an additional 464,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Shares of HUN opened at $30.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.23. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HUN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.