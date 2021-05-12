Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $56.55, but opened at $54.06. Huron Consulting Group shares last traded at $53.43, with a volume of 114 shares.

Specifically, CEO James H. Roth sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $35,965.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $975,891.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,504,050.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,481 shares of company stock worth $1,022,574. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HURN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -270.24, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.29 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. S&T Bank now owns 157,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

