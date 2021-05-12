Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $526,000 in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.48.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 36,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $490,587.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,659.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,890.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,844,579 shares of company stock valued at $25,709,103. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

