Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $939,000 in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 55,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.66% of Educational Development as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EDUC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 28,535.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Educational Development by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Educational Development in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Educational Development by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Educational Development by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $139.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.18. Educational Development Co. has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of the line of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including Touchy-Feely board books, activity and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.