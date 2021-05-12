Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 5,100 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other Citrix Systems news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $90,700.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,463,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector Lima sold 2,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.69, for a total transaction of $286,034.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,068,765.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,702 shares of company stock worth $4,378,181. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.20.

CTXS stock opened at $119.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.52 and its 200 day moving average is $130.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.