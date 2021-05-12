Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,764,422 shares of company stock valued at $518,500,961. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

FB opened at $306.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.46. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.69 and a 1 year high of $331.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.