Hut 8 Mining (HUT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$12.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.10 million.

HUT stock opened at C$5.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$630.74 million and a P/E ratio of 28.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.93. Hut 8 Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.81 and a 52 week high of C$15.98.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

