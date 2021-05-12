Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$32.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$31.00 target price (down from C$32.00) on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hydro One has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.25.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Shares of Hydro One stock opened at C$30.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.26. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$24.64 and a 12 month high of C$31.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.86.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.