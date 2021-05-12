Hydromer (OTCMKTS:HYDI) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Hydromer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYDI) shares were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 18,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34.

Hydromer Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HYDI)

Hydromer, Inc invents, develops, patents, licenses, manufactures, and sells hydrophilic polymer-based products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Polymer Research and Medical Products. It offers medical coatings and services; medical hydrogel; cosmetic intermediaries; and anti-fog/anti-frost condensation control coating products.

