ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.05

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.05 and traded as high as $16.90. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 7,503,020 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in ICICI Bank by 414.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ICICI Bank in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in ICICI Bank by 228.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

