ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given New $242.00 Price Target at Mizuho

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ICLR. UBS Group upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.60.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $225.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.58. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $151.54 and a fifty-two week high of $230.97.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $858.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.49 million. Equities analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in ICON Public by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in ICON Public by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in ICON Public by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

