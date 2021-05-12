Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.70

Shares of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.70 and traded as high as $1.92. Iconix Brand Group shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 68,520 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71.

About Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON)

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

