Idle Price Hits $19.26 on Top Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Idle coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.26 or 0.00035470 BTC on popular exchanges. Idle has a total market capitalization of $30.61 million and $323,991.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Idle has traded 52.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $303.37 or 0.00558573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00071824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.11 or 0.00250609 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003952 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $666.99 or 0.01228091 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00034223 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,589,037 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance. The official website for Idle is idle.finance.

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

