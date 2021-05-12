IDT (NYSE:IDT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.25

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $25.10, with a volume of 702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Get IDT alerts:

The company has a market cap of $634.38 million, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.61.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $339.77 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $51,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 1,919 shares of IDT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $44,137.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,519 shares of company stock valued at $142,712 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 135.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of IDT by 3,796.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in IDT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

About IDT (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.