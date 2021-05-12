Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,374 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,593 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $7.18 on Wednesday, hitting $116.37. The stock had a trading volume of 544,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,503,568. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.75. The stock has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.66 and a 52-week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,684 shares of company stock worth $24,483,790 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. KeyCorp increased their target price on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

