Ieq Capital LLC Invests $3.82 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth $258,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Tesla by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,287 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $533,786.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,692,726.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,153 shares of company stock worth $72,646,169. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

TSLA traded down $21.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $596.13. The stock had a trading volume of 644,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,359,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,239.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $686.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $668.77. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.66 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

