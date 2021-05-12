Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,462 shares during the quarter. Align Technology comprises approximately 1.2% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Align Technology worth $29,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $7,210,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $1,057,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,524,000 after purchasing an additional 48,077 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $13,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $622.75.

In other Align Technology news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total transaction of $1,530,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,635 shares of company stock worth $12,837,559 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded down $16.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $549.65. 12,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,779. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.56 and a twelve month high of $647.20. The company has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $577.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.73.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

