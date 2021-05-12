Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 89 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $10,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,604,000 after purchasing an additional 304,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,428,000 after acquiring an additional 35,894 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,104,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 457,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,813,000 after acquiring an additional 33,346 shares in the last quarter.

VGT traded down $10.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $352.26. 2,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,718. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.76. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $238.58 and a 1 year high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

