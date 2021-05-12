Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 26.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,459 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 0.7% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $43,535,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Adobe by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $14.16 on Wednesday, hitting $471.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $225.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $495.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $348.01 and a 12 month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

