Ieq Capital LLC Sells 5,536 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,536 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.08. The company had a trading volume of 10,328,031 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.12.

